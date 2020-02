The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

A man was rushed to the hospital after apparently jumping in front of a train in the Bronx on March 23, 2016, a law enforcement source said. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after apparently jumping in front of a train in the Bronx, a law enforcement source said.

The man, who is in his 40s, was struck by a garbage train at the northbound No. 2 train platform at the West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue station on Boston Road just before 1 a.m., police said.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition. Police said he suffered injuries to his foot and arm.