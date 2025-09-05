Man killed, another wounded in Brooklyn double stabbing, police say

A double stabbing in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills neighborhood early Friday left a 30-year-old man dead and another man hospitalized, police said.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct in Queens responded just before 1 a.m. to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center after two men arrived there by private transportation with stab wounds, according to the NYPD.

A 30-year-old man who had been stabbed in the armpit was later pronounced dead, police said, noting that a 25-year-old man who suffered a stab wound to the stomach was listed in stable condition.

Investigators later determined the stabbings took place near Ridgewood Avenue and Crescent Street, within the 75th Precinct, in Cypress Hills.

So far, police have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the stabbing or a suspect’s description. Sources familiar with the case said the 25-year-old victim has been highly uncooperative.

The identity of the man who died is being withheld pending family notification.

As the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene early Friday, onlookers wondered what had led up to the situation, but said it was not an unfamiliar scene in the area.

“There is always something going on over here; it never fails,” said Crystal Rodriguez, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years. “This is my third or fourth time seeing the crime scene unit here.”

Barry King, another long-time resident, said the area needs a stronger police presence. “There is always senseless violence here. We are tired of it.”

The 75th Precinct has seen a 29.6% uptick in homicides year-to-date through Aug. 31, according to the most recent CompStat report. As of the end of August, the Cypress Hills precinct had logged 9 homicides, up from 7 during the same period last year

No arrests have been made in this case, and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.