Man killed by F train at East Broadway station, FDNY says

The MTA said the A, C, E, F and G lines were impacted.

A man was fatally struck by a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The man, who has not been identified, was struck by an F train at the East Broadway station near Rutgers Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to an FDNY representative.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the FDNY said.

The incident disrupted subway service on multiple lines.

Northbound F trains were running on the A line from Jay Street-MetroTech to West 4th Street-Washington Square, the MTA said.

Some northbound F trains were running on the G line from Bergen Street to Court Square and then on the E line to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

By late afternoon, all subway lines were back to running on a normal schedule.