Man killed in FDR Drive hit-and-run in midtown, police say

A 29-year-old man was struck and killed early Friday in a hit-and-run on FDR Drive in midtown, police said.

The pedestrian was struck on northbound FDR Drive near 28th Street at around 1 a.m., cops said. Police believe he was either standing in the road or trying to cross FDR Drive when he was hit by a dark gray vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and continued to drive northbound on FDR Drive, police said.

Police said the pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, suffered head trauma and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested, cops said.