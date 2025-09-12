Police said a 28-year-old man was fatally shot and a woman wounded late Thursday inside this Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building on Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn.

A 28-year-old man was killed and a woman wounded in a late-night shooting Thursday inside a Brooklyn apartment building, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call just before midnight at 380 Lexington Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant found Shyhemm Lee with a gunshot wound to the head and a 23-year-old woman with a graze wound to the neck, according to the NYPD.

Lee, who lived on Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville, Brooklyn, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was also taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

Authorities said two unidentified men were seen fleeing on foot northbound on Marcy Avenue after the shooting.

Cops said that investigators are currently reviewing the building’s surveillance footage as they work to determine what led to the shooting.

As of Sept.7, there have been seven murders and fourteen shooting incidents in the 79th Precinct where the Sept. 11 incident occurred.