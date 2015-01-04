Man killed, woman injured in Upper East Side accident

A New Jersey golf instructor was killed and a woman was injured Saturday night when they were struck by an …

A New Jersey golf instructor was killed and a woman was injured Saturday night when they were struck by an SUV on the Upper East Side, police said.

A black Mercedes struck Wesley Mensing, 27, of Scotch Plains, and an unidentified 30-year-old woman around 7:18 p.m. at East 62 Street between Lexington Avenue and 3rd Avenue, according to the authorities. The two were walking south on East 62nd Street when they were hit by the SUV that was heading east on the street, police said.

Mensing was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Hospital while the woman was in stable condition. The 45-year-old driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t charged.

Mensing was the Director of Instruction at Plainfield Country Club and was one Golf Digest Best Young Instructors for 2014-2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The NYPD also released a video and new information Sunday about a wanted hit-and-run driver who killed a woman near Columbia University on New Year’s Eve. Cops say the driver of a dark colored Land Rover/Range Rover fled the intersection of West 113 Street and Amsterdam Avenue after they struck Guler Ugur-Yaacobi, 44, of Kensington, that night.

The car has damage to the right front passenger headlight and bumper, police said.