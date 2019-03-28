LATEST PAPER
Woman wakes up to stranger licking, kissing her face on Upper East Side, NYPD says

The man got into the woman's apartment through an unlocked door, police said.

A man snuck into a woman's apartment and

A man snuck into a woman's apartment and licked and kissed her face on March 24, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown
A woman woke up to a man who had snuck into her Upper East Side apartment licking and kissing her face, police said. 

A man got into the woman’s apartment near East 65th Street and First Avenue through an unlocked door while she slept on Sunday at about 6:35 a.m., police said. The woman, 28, woke up when the man licked and kissed her face, they said. 

The woman was able to force the man out of her apartment, and he then fled on East 65th Street, cops said. The man did not take anything from the apartment and the woman was not injured.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect Wednesday.

