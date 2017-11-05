A man exposed himself and inappropriately touched himself in front of straphangers aboard the N train on Oct. 27, police say.

At about 3:35 p.m., the man was seen touching himself and staring at a 16-year-old girl while on the northbound N train, authorities said.

The suspect exited at the 36th Street stop in Brooklyn, but the victim was able to snap a photo of him.

Police released the picture, showing a man who is roughly 6 feet tall and between 30 and 38 years old, they said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577- TIPS.