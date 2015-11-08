Man opened Smirnoff Ice at T&J Gourmet Deli and Grocery, then showed gun and refused to pay: NYPD

Police say a man took a $3 bottle of Smirnoff Ice from an East New York deli.

Police say a man opened a $3 bottle of Smirnoff Ice at an East New York deli, then displayed a gun and refused to pay for the beverage.

The NYPD says that the suspect took a 12-ounce Smirnoff Ice from T&J Gourmet Deli and Grocery at 715 Riverdale Ave. in Brooklyn on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m. and began drinking it. When the store clerk asked him to pay for it, the suspect then lifted his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a gun and refused to pay up, police say.

Authorities say that the suspect, described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, and with a shaved head, fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.