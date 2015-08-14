Man arrested for placing hand up woman’s skirt at subway station: NYPD

Police arrested a Manhattan man on Thursday for putting his hand up a woman’s skirt at the 23rd Street subway station on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Daniel Galantter, 47, was arrested Thursday and charged with stalking and sex abuse.

According to the NYPD, Galantter walked up to the victim, 23, around 6:45 p.m. on the northbound platform of the N/R station at 23rd Street. He put one arm around the victim and then allegedly placed his hand up her skirt and sexually abused her, the NYPD said.

Galantter then fled the station, the NYPD said.