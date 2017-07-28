Man punches MTA conductor after she wakes him up on C train, NYPD says

The man was sleeping on a C train when it arrived at its last stop.

A man punched an MTA conductor in the face after she woke him up on a C train that had reached its last stop in Brooklyn last week, police said Friday.

The man was sleeping on the southbound train when it arrived at the Euclid Avenue station on July 21, 2017. The conductor, a 40-year-old woman, woke him up just before 9 p.m., police said.

The man, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, punched the woman in the face and fled the station, they said. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Friday.