Man punches stranger in the face on subway in Queens, NYPD says

The suspect fled at the Main Street station, police said.

A man randomly punched a stranger in the face while riding the subway in Queens, police said Wednesday.

The man, believed to be around 25 years old, was harassing passengers on a Flushing-bound 7 train on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at about 7:30 p.m., when he went up to a 36-year-old man and punched him in the face, cops said.

The victim, who had bruising on his face, refused medical attention.

Surveillance footage of the suspect, who fled the train when it got to the Main Street station, was released Wednesday by the NYPD.