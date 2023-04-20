Man punches woman in the face during attempted mugging in Lower Manhattan earlier this month: NYPD

A 25-year-old woman was struck several times in the face by an attempted mugger in Lower Manhattan earlier this month, according to police.

The woman was targeted in front of 20 Greene St. at around 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10 by a man who tried to rip the victim’s purse from her shoulder.

During a struggle, the man struck the woman in the face multiple times. The suspect, however, was unable to get the woman’s property and then fled eastbound on Canal Street. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and being between 25 to 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. He was also carrying a green bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).