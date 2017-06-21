Man puts cloth over women’s faces, robs them in Manhattan subway station, NYPD says

The man robbed the women at knifepoint on a subway platform on Spring Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police are looking for a man who grabbed two women from behind, covered their faces with a cloth and robbed them at knifepoint on a Manhattan subway platform.

The suspect approached a 50-year-old woman on a C and E train platform in the Spring Street subway station on June 13, 2017 at about 11 a.m. He put a white cloth over the woman’s nose and mouth, threatened her with a knife and took $70, according to police.

Four days later, he did the same thing to a 49-year-old, also on a C and E train platform at Spring Street, at about 10 a.m., police said. That time, he stole $75, they said.

Neither woman was injured, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the man on Wednesday morning.