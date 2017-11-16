A man was robbed of $190,000 in cash in the Bronx last week, police said.

The 45-year-old man, who was carrying the money in a backpack, was attacked by two men on a staircase of an apartment building near Prospect Avenue and East 169th Street at about 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, police said.

The suspects knocked him over, grabbed him around his neck and took his backpack, video of the incident shows.

The victim was reportedly bringing the money to his family, but it was not clear if the thieves knew how much money was in the backpack before they took it.

The surveillance video was released by the NYPD Wednesday night.

BREAKING; NYPD released surveillance video of a man who robbed $190,400 in cash from a man in the Bronx @NYPD42Pct pic.twitter.com/eNR5kXN15S — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) November 16, 2017

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.