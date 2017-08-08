Quantcast
News

Man robbed, slashed in midtown, NYPD says

Lauren Cook and Nicole Brown
August 8, 2017
1 min read
The 18-year-old was slashed in the hand with a box cutter, police said.

An 18-year-old was slashed in the hand in Hell's Kitchen on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, police said.
An 18-year-old was slashed in the hand in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

An 18-year-old man was slashed and robbed in Hell’s Kitchen early Monday evening, police said.

The victim was approached by three men at about 5 p.m. near West 50th Street and Eighth Avenue, according to police. One of the men slashed him in the hand with a box cutter, they said. 

The suspects took the victim’s wallet, iPhone and about $30 in cash, cops said. 

The man was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition, police and fire officials said.

There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

