Man sentenced for fatal stabbing of pregnant wife in Brooklyn apartment: DA

Brooklyn courts sentenced a man to serve 22 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of his pregnant wife in their Williamsburg apartment.

According to court records, Timothy Taylor, 38, pled guilty to second-degree murder in October, and Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Warin sentenced him to a term that will run consecutively to the life sentence he is already serving for the murder of his former wife in upstate New York.

Evidence revealed in the investigation state in May of 2023 at about 8 a.m., Theresa Gregg’s twin daughters found her unresponsive on the floor of their Bedford Avenue home. Gregg had blood around her face and neck and authorities found a screwdriver next to her body. After her daughters called 911, emergency medical technicians responded to the scene and later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The defendant was previously sentenced in July of this year after a guilty plea to second-degree murder for the death of Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, his former wife, in her Schenectady home in May of 2023.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez condemned Taylor’s actions and emphasized the severity of the crimes.

“This defendant shockingly killed two women, both mothers, within weeks of each other,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “He callously stabbed his pregnant wife, leaving her to die, then headed upstate and killed his former wife. He will now serve 44 years to life for these despicable crimes. There is no place for domestic violence and intimate partner abuse in Brooklyn, and we will continue to prosecute such cases vigorously.”

Gregg, who worked as a police officer with the city’s Department of Homeless Services, was three months pregnant at the time of the murder.

Authorities arrested the attacker in Philadelphia in June of 2023.