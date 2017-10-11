A Brooklyn man sexually assaulted two women and tried to assault a 15-year-old girl in East New York in just over two hours Tuesday morning, officials said.

The attacks, which began before sunrise, involved victims who were either going to work, walking to the subway or leaving home, police said. In all three instances, the victims were shown a handgun by the attacker. In two of the cases, the women were forced to perform sex acts while a third victim ran away, police said.

The 26-year-old suspect, later identified as Keith Wiggins, was picked up by police at about 11:30 a.m. in Queens, a police spokesman said.

Police said they responded to a call of an attack in progress around 6:50 a.m. at the corner of Fountain and Stanley avenues. The victim said Wiggins approached, brandished a silver handgun and said “as long as you follow my orders, I’m not gonna shoot you” as he directed her behind a box truck where he assaulted her.

The second attack took place about a half-hour later and involved a 15-year-old girl who said she was walking north on Lincoln Avenue near Blake Avenue when Wiggins pulled out a firearm and stated “I will shoot you right now, turn around,” police said. The victim ran away and called 911.

In the third attack around 9 a.m., a woman was locking the door to her residence when Wiggins approached, asked for directions to the train and then pulled out a silver handgun, according to police. Wiggins forced the woman back into her house’s foyer and made her perform a sex act.

Wiggins was charged with rape, criminal sex act and menacing, police said.

With Nicole Brown