Man shoots BB gun at woman in Queens, yells anti-Hispanic slurs, NYPD says

The man was in a white sedan at the time of the attack, police said.

A woman was shot in the face with a BB gun by a man who yelled anti-Hispanic slurs at her in Queens, police said.

The 55-year-old woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Eliot Avenue and 69th Street in Middle Village at about 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday. After she walked past a white sedan, a man in the car shot a BB gun at her and yelled anti-Hispanic slurs, police said. The woman said in an interview with NBC New York that she heard multiple people in the car laughing.

The BB pellet hit the woman in the cheek, causing a laceration, police said. She told NBC she would need plastic surgery to remove the BB ball.

Police believe there were multiple men in the car, but it was not immediately clear how many were inside. It was last seen driving west on Eliot Avenue.