A disgruntled former construction worker fatally shot the man who fired him before killing himself at a high-rise building on the Upper West Side Thursday morning, police said.
The foreman of the site, a 37-year-old man, was found on the 37th floor of the building under construction on West 59th Street, between 11th and 12th avenues, at about 7:15 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was later found dead on the fifth floor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.
He had been fired two days ago, Deputy Chief Christopher J. McCormack said at a news conference.
Other workers at the site told police the suspect “was a bit of a hot head,” McCormack said. The man, who was not immediately identified, had three prior arrests, two for assault and one for robbery, police said.
Police initially responded to reports of an active shooter at the site, but quickly determined it was an incident of workplace violence, the NYPD said.
