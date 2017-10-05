A disgruntled former construction worker fatally shot the man who fired him before killing himself at a high-rise building on the Upper West Side Thursday morning, police said.

The foreman of the site, a 37-year-old man, was found on the 37th floor of the building under construction on West 59th Street, between 11th and 12th avenues, at about 7:15 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was later found dead on the fifth floor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He had been fired two days ago, Deputy Chief Christopher J. McCormack said at a news conference.

Other workers at the site told police the suspect “was a bit of a hot head,” McCormack said. The man, who was not immediately identified, had three prior arrests, two for assault and one for robbery, police said.

Prelim info- 1 male shot, suspect dead self inflicted, no outstanding suspect pic.twitter.com/bb2Di33vvm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 5, 2017

Police initially responded to reports of an active shooter at the site, but quickly determined it was an incident of workplace violence, the NYPD said.