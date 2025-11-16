Cops seek gunman who shot a man for ignoring his question in the Bronx

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man in the Bronx on Nov. 8 when he didn’t stop to answer his question.

He would not be ignored.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 outside of the Essen Health Care Medical Clinic located at 1550 University Ave.

Cops say the perpetrator attempted to stop a 38-year-old man and ask him a question. However, this man walked away and began talking to another man.

The suspect followed and then opened fire, shooting the victim throughout his body.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The gunman fled the location on foot, traveling eastbound on Featherbed, then southbound on Nelson Avenue. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, blue and white sneakers, and a knit hat, while walking with a cane.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward. Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.