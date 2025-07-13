Man found fatally shot near Brooklyn public housing complex

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the gunman who shot a man to death on Saturday night.

According to police sources, officers from the 79th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3 received a 911 call reporting that a man had been gunned down at about 9:23 p.m. on July 12 near the Lafayette Gardens public housing complex at Kent and DeKalb Avenues in Clinton Hill.

Upon their arrival, the officers found the victim, a 27-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

EMS rushed the victim to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police sources reported that detectives found a single spent shell casing at the scene. While the motive for the shooting was not immediately known, authorities said they were looking for a male suspect wearing a white shirt who was seen leaving the area after the fatal shot was fired.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Prior to this slaying, the 79th Precinct saw five murders in 2025, compared to three in the same time during 2024.