Man shot dead in Brooklyn following text message argument, cops say

FILE – Police officers at a scene in Brooklyn where a man was shot dead.

Police in Brooklyn are probing a deadly shooting on Sunday morning in which the victim was gunned down after getting into an argument via text messages, sources familiar with the case said.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct rushed to the intersection of Riverdale Avenue and Osborn Street in Brownsville just before 3 a.m. on June 29 after receiving a 911 call that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, law enforcement sources said, the officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Sources familiar with the incident reported that the victim had previously become involved in a back-and-forth conversation with someone via text message, indicating that he “wanted to go to Riverdale.” A female friend then drove the victim and dropped him off at Riverdale Avenue.

Police sources said the female friend told investigators that she witnessed an unidentified man gun the victim down moments after dropping him off.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.