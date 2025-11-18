Man shot dead in illegal Brooklyn nightclub: cops

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a person of interest after a man was shot dead inside an illegal nightclub on Monday morning.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside 5002 3rd Ave. in Sunset Park at just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Officers from the 72nd Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, the responding officers discovered 31-year-old Giovanni Rivera of Borough Park with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and back.

EMS rushed Rivera to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

While police did not specify a motive for the crime, they stated a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning. Charges against that individual are pending the results of the investigation.

The 72nd Precinct had just one homicide year-to-date through Nov. 16, according to the most recent CompStat report. There had been three at the same point in 2024.