Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man shot dead in illegal Brooklyn nightclub: cops

By Posted on
Police officers in the Brooklyn at a crime scene
Police crime scene unit.
Photo by Dean Moses

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a person of interest after a man was shot dead inside an illegal nightclub on Monday morning. 

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside 5002 3rd Ave. in Sunset Park at just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Officers from the 72nd Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress.

location of Brooklyn nightclub where man was shot dead
According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside 5002 3rd Ave. in Sunset Park at just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 17.Photo via Google Maps

Upon arrival, the responding officers discovered 31-year-old Giovanni Rivera of Borough Park with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and back.

EMS rushed Rivera to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

While police did not specify a motive for the crime, they stated a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning. Charges against that individual are pending the results of the investigation.

The 72nd Precinct had just one homicide year-to-date through Nov. 16, according to the most recent CompStat report. There had been three at the same point in 2024.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

More in Brooklyn

More from around NYC