Leonard Phillips shot dead in Ditmas Park home invasion, woman tied up

It was not immediately clear if the suspects stole anything from the home.

A botched home invasion in the Ditmas Park area of Brooklyn left a 69-year-old man dead Wednesday morning, police said.

The man, Leonard Phillips, was shot in the head on the second floor of his Rugby Road home just after 10:40 a.m. by a group of three men who forced their way inside, police said.

The men first approached his relative, a 71-year-old woman, who was sitting outside the home and then tied her hands up. They demanded money before going upstairs, police said.

Phillips was taken to Kings County Hospital but died there, police said.

It was not immediately clear if they took anything. The three suspects fled on foot, police said.