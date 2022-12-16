Quantcast
Bronx

Man shot in foot during argument outside of Bronx lounge: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
FINAL RMA 3510-22 Assault 45 Pct 12-11-22
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who shot someone at a lounge in the Bronx over the weekend.

Police say that at 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man assaulted in front of Plush 101 Lounge, located at 53 Westchester Square. Upon their arrival, cops found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Officers learned that the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown man, which ultimately led to the victim being shot. Paramedics took the victim to NYC Health and Hospital/Jacobi where he has since been treated and released.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from the incident:

He is described by police as a heavyset adult man with a dark complexion and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a beige button-down shirt, blue jeans, and brown and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

