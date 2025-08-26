Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man dead in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the fatal incident occurred at the intersection of E. 176 Street and Anthony Avenue in Tremont at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Officers from the 46th Precinct rushed to the scene upon getting a 911 call about a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man shot in the back. EMS rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, law enforcement sources said.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene to parts unknown before officers arrived.

Police do not yet have a description of the perp. They are also withholding the victim’s identity pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.