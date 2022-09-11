Man shot in Queens road rage incident: NYPD

A driver shot another man in the stomach during a road rage attack in Queens on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The two motorists got into an argument at 108th Street and Horace Harding Expressway in Forest Hills just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, when one of them, driving a white sedan, got out of his vehicle and opened fire, hitting the 46-year-old victim in the abdomen, cops said.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The attacker fled the scene and remains on the lam, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.