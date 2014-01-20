Man shot inside Flatbush subway station: Police

Cops are looking for a suspect who opened fire inside a Flatbush subway station Monday. The incident took place around …

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at the Q and B stop on Church Avenue, though an NYPD spokesman said it is not yet known if the victim was shot inside a subway car or on a platform. However, witnesses say they found some shell casings outside the station.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition, while the suspect, who was described as a man dressed in a red jumpsuit, allegedly fled on East 18th Street. Officers searched stores and businesses on nearby blocks throughout the afternoon. The MTA rerouted trains as the police searched for clues.

In October, another man was shot in the back near East 18th Street and Church Avenue.