Man shot, killed in Brooklyn after soccer game, cops say

A dispute between two men that goes back at least a decade escalated to deadly violence when gunfire rang out after a soccer match near Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, police said.

Luis Gonzalez, 26, was watching the game when he got into an argument with Jamie Bennett, 29, as the match wrapped up about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Gonzalez then got into a car, police said, and was shot in the torso. He got out of the car and stumbled to a nearby Speedway gas station where he collapsed.

Gonzalez, of Brooklyn, was taken to Kings County Hospital Center where he died, police said.

Bennett, also of Brooklyn, was identified as a suspect Monday afternoon, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said at an unrelated news conference.

Boyce said the dispute had to do with Gonzalez’s wife and has gone back at least 10 years.

Bennett, who has four prior arrests, remained at-large Monday afternoon, police said.