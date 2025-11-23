Man shot and killed near Manhattan nightclub: cops

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk outside a nightclub in Manhattan early Sunday morning and the shooter remains on the lam.

According to police sources, cops from the Midtown North Precinct were alerted that a person had been shot at around 4:13 a.m. on Nov. 23 near the corner West 46th Street and 12th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.

Authorities said the 39-year-old victim was allegedly spotted staggering after being shot before collapsing on the sidewalk outside the Harbor Nightclub.

Responding officers found the man with gunshot wounds to the back and groin.

EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

Police did not immediately have a description of the shooter or a motive. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 16, the Midtown North Precinct reported five homicides, one more than the year-to-date total at the same point in 2024. Overall crime in the precinct is up 2.21%.