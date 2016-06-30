Man shoved feces bag down woman’s pants on Upper East Side street, NYPD says

The attack happened on Monday at around 6 p.m., police said.

Police are searching for a man who they said attacked a woman with a bag of feces in Manhattan earlier this week, the NYPD said.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday around 6 p.m.

The NYPD said the 27-year-old victim was walking along East 74th Street near First Avenue when the suspect approached from behind, grabbed her waist, shoved a bag of feces down her pants and groped her. The suspect then fled on foot down the street.

A spokesman for the NYPD said the incident appears to be a random attack and that police do not believe the victim was targeted.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect and described the man as about 40 years old, 6-feet-tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.