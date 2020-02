Purdie was charged with assault and menacing, police said.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum

A straphanger was slashed in Brooklyn early Monday after he tried to wake up a sleeping man on the platform of the Classon Avenue G train station.

The 33-year-old victim tried to wake the suspect, 54-year-old Anthony Purdie, at about 3:15 a.m., police said. Purdie, who was stretched out along a bench, is then accused of slashing the man on the nose with a box cutter.

Purdie was charged with assault and menacing, police said.