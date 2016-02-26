Man slashed in face and hand on train in midtown Friday morning

The man, 60, was on a train on the N/Q/R line when he was slashed.

A 60-year-old man was slashed in the face and hand while on board a northbound N/Q/R train Friday morning. Photo Credit: iStock

A 60-year-old man was slashed in the face and hand on a subway train in midtown Friday morning, police said.

The victim was riding a northbound train on the N/Q/R line around 8:30 a.m. when he bumped into the suspect, who is believed to be 45 to 50 years old. The suspect slashed the victim on the left side of his face and left hand, police said.

The suspect ran off the train at 57th and Seventh Avenue, police said.

The victim continued his commute to work on the Upper East Side before calling 911. He was then taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.