Good Samaritan slashed after breaking up fight in Kips Bay

Police are looking for this suspect who allegedly slashed a man in Kips Bay on July 26, 2024.

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man after he broke up a brawl in Kips Bay on Friday.

According to law enforcement sources, the trouble began at 1:34 p.m. on July 26 when the suspect and a 55-year-old man were arguing on the corner of E. 28 Street and First Avenue. When the argument turned physical, a 23-year-old man stepped in to stop the violence, police said.

At this point, the suspect fled on foot but returned just minutes later to reignite a fight with the good Samaritan. Police could not confirm if the suspect said anything when he returned, but as the brawl ensued, he slashed the victim in the neck with an unknown sharp object, authorities said.

After the assault, the suspect fled the location by foot to parts unknown, while the victim went to Bellevue Hospital by private means. He was treated for the laceration on his neck and is in stable condition.

Law enforcement sources could not confirm what the 55-year-old man and the suspect were arguing about but said it is part of the investigation.

Police on Wednesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect at large.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.