Man slashed in lower Manhattan subway station, NYPD says

Police are looking for the man who they say slashed another man’s face and wrist after he bumped into him on a stairway of the Canal Street A train station Tuesday.

The 44-year-old victim was heading down the stairs toward the train at about 4:45 p.m. when he bumped into the suspect, who was wearing a black trench coat, police said.

The pair got into an argument and spit on each other, police said. But the suspect took it a step further, pulling out a small pen knife and slashing the other man on the left side of his forehead and on his wrist, according to Assistant Chief Vincent Coogan, of the NYPD Transit Bureau.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, on Wednesday in hopes of identifying him.

Brian Karlsson, 21, was walking out of a nearby office when he said he saw the slashing victim and another man chasing the suspect down the street. The victim’s “shirt was soaked in blood,” he said.

“He and his friend tried chasing after the suspect because no one else tried to stop him,” Karlsson said. “There’s a trail of blood that leads down the steps to the turnstiles.”

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he was expected to survive.

With Alison Fox