Manhattan police are searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a 38-year-old man across his head on a southbound 6 train last week.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred on board the train at the 51st Street-Lexington Avenue station at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The pair became involved in a “verbal dispute,” though police could not confirm what sparked the argument. The war of words became physical when the suspect whipped out a sharp object and slashed the victim behind his left ear, authorities said.

Officers from the 17th Precinct and Transit District 4 arrived at the scene after the suspect had fled on foot to parts unknown.

EMS brought the bleeding victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Police released a photo and video of the suspect on Saturday. He is described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and green hat.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Meanwhile, major crime is down in the 17th Precinct by 7.2% year to date compared to 2024, according to the latest crime statistics. Felony assault is also down by 21.7% in the neighborhood during the same time period.