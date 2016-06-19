Man slashed on Staten Island after attempting to stop dog abuse, police say

Police are searching for two men in connection with an assault on Staten Island. According to cops, a man who came to the defense of a dog was slashed above his eye.

On May 24, 2016 just after 6:30 p.m in front of 860 Targee St., a 32-year-old man observed two other men hitting a dog with a belt as well as punching and kicking the animal, police said. The man tried to intervene and a fight broke out, according to cops. One of the men with the dog pulled out a knife, cops said, and slashed the victim above his eye.

Police are anyone with information about the two men to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.