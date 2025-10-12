Man slashes NYPD vehicle tires outside of a Brooklyn middle school

Cops say they are searching for a man who slashed the tires of three police vehicles in Brooklyn on Friday morning, Oct. 10, 2025.

Cops say they are searching for a man who slashed the tires of three police vehicles in Brooklyn on Friday morning.

According to police sources, an unidentified man was caught on surveillance video damaging the wheels of three marked police cruisers outside of M.S. 246 at Veronica Place and Snyder Avenue in Flatbush at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Police said the vandal, while wielding a sharp object, tore up the tires on three separate NYPD vehicles belonging to the 67th Precinct, then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The motive for the slashing remains unknown.

The NYPD described the suspect as having a heavy build, brown eyes, short brown hair, and approximately 18-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a multi-colored design on the front, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue scarf.

No arrests have been made. Detectives have released surveillance images of the perpetrator.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.