A man smashed the window of a 1 train door with a long metal pole at a midtown station Monday morning, police said.

The 22-year-old was striking the windows from inside the subway car at the Times Square-42nd Street station on Seventh Avenue at about 10:20 a.m., cops said.

The man was apprehended and taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for a psych evaluation, according to police. Charges against him were pending.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

Northbound 1, 2 and 3 trains were running express as a result of the incident, the MTA tweeted at about 10:45 a.m., but regular service was restored about 15 minutes later, the agency said.