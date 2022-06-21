Cops are looking for a suspect who slashed a man at a Financial District subway station early Monday morning.

According to police, at 4:10 a.m. on June 20 a 29-year-old man was at the turnstile/mezzanine area in the Bowling Green subway station when he was approached by an unknown man. The man spat and yelled profanities at the victim before pulling out a sharp object and slashing him on his right arm.

The suspect then the scene towards the northbound 4/5 platform. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from the scene:

The suspect is described as a 45-year-old man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and white jacket, a green hat and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.