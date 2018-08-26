Bus drivers, passengers sprayed with substance in Brooklyn, cops say

Police are searching for a man who sprayed people aboard two B15 buses, they said.

Police are searching for a man they say sprayed a substance at bus drivers and passengers in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.

While on the B15 bus at the Rockaway and Hegeman avenues stop in Brownsville at 4 a.m., the suspect sprayed the driver in the face with an “unknown substance” and ran off the bus, police said.

The driver was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

About 12 hours later at 4:48 p.m., he sprayed the substance at the front end of another B15 bus and ran off at East 98th Street and Blake Avenue, police said.

The bus driver and two passengers were taken to Brookdale University hospital, where they were treated for irritation to their eyes and released.

The NYPD released surveillance photos showing the man in the act on both buses.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).