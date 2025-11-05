Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Bronx subway, begging for help on train

A man is in critical condition Wednesday morning after he was stabbed inside a Bronx subway station before staggering into a nearby train car for help.

According to police sources, detectives say they are still trying to determine how and why a man was stabbed inside the Bedford Park Boulevard stop on the B/D line just before 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct and Transit District 11 raced to the northbound B platform at around 10:14 p.m. to find a man believed to be about 30 years old with a stab wound to the chest.

An MTA worker, who was pulling a train out of service at the time, told officers that the victim boarded it and told the employee that he had been stabbed.

EMS rushed the man to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Detectives were unable to speak to him about what exactly unfolded. The victim’s identity remains unknown at this time, as police were not able to find any documentation on him.

Police have yet to determine a motive or a description of a suspect. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.