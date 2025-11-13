Man stabbed in Brooklyn while selling moped, suspect on the lam

Police say they are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in Brooklyn last month during the sale of a moped.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at 4 p.m. near Jamaica Avenue and Wyona Street on Oct. 25. Cops say a 36-year-old man met with the unknown suspect to discuss the sale of a two-wheeled vehicle.

The victim stated that the buyer became enraged with him after he accused the buyer of selling a bike that did not function properly.

The dispute turned physical when the buyer brandished a knife and stabbed the 36-year-old in the abdomen before fleeing. EMS responded and rushed the victim to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The perpetrator is described as being between 20-26 years old. He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.