Man stabbed to death on Manhattan street: cops

Police are looking for four suspects after a man was stabbed to death on a Manhattan street early on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, officers from the 34th Precinct received a 911 call reporting an assault in progress outside of a bar on 141 Nagle Ave. in Inwood at around 4:25 a.m.

When cops arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified man with a stab wound to the left shoulder.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital. where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

Authorities say they are on the hunt for four men wearing all black clothing who allegedly attacked the victim. They were last seen fleeing westbound on Dyckman Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, police sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This marks the second murder in the confines of the 34th Precinct this year. Murders are down in the area by 80%, according to NYPD statistics.