Police were looking for a man on Thursday who allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man on the C train in East New York.

The suspect is believed to have plunged an unknown object into the victim’s back as the train pulled into Rockaway Avenue station just after 6 on Wednesday night, police said.

The two had an argument right before, according to police. It was not immediately clear what the argument was about.

The man survived the attack.