Man stabbed in Brooklyn during large fight, NYPD says

The victim was stabbed multiple times with an unknown object, police said.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by a large group of men in Brooklyn on Monday night, police said.

The fight broke out at about 10:35 p.m. at Stone and Belmont avenues in Brownsville, cops said. The victim was stabbed with an unknown object, they said.

The group fled in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

Police released video footage of the fight, but did not have any other details about the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.