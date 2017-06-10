Man stabbed in stomach at Bronx subway station, NYPD says

The victim was stabbed in the stomach, cops said.

An argument between a man and a group of four at a Bronx subway station Friday night left one with a stab wound to the abdomen, the NYPD said.

The 39-year-old victim was approached by the group of males, all in their 20s, at the 167th Street and Jerome Avenue station around 9:45 p.m., police said. The group then got into an argument in the mezzanine area of the station.

When the verbal altercation escalated, one suspect stabbed the 39-year-old in the stomach, cops said. All four men fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, as an arrest has not yet been made.

The incident took place one day after a pregnant woman and her friend were stabbed on a northbound 2 train, also in the Bronx. The 24-year-old pregnant woman, identified by reports as Shaday Tripp, was stabbed in the neck; her friend in the arm.

Police said the suspect, Derrick Wilson, 50, ran off the train at Prospect Avenue and was stopped by Good Samaritans on the platform. Wilson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, among other charges.