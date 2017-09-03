Man stabbed near Central Park: NYPD

The man was stabbed in the torso around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

Police were looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man near Central Park on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, 23, was stabbed in the torso about 1:20 p.m. near Columbus Circle and Central Park South, the NYPD said.

He was brought to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and was expected to survive, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear Sunday, but a police source said the victim is believed to be a tourist and did not know his attacker.

With Rachelle Blidner