Man stabbed near Central Park: NYPD

Police were looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man near Central Park on Sunday afternoon.
The victim, 23, was stabbed in the torso about 1:20 p.m. near Columbus Circle and Central Park South, the NYPD said.
He was brought to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and was expected to survive, according to police.
The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear Sunday, but a police source said the victim is believed to be a tourist and did not know his attacker.
With Rachelle Blidner