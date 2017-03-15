6 train stabbing in the Bronx sends man to hospital, cops say

The man was stabbed in the head, back and stomach, police said.

A man was stabbed on a 6 train at the Pelham Bay Park station in the Bronx on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm

A 58-year-old man was stabbed several times after getting into an argument with someone on a 6 train in the Bronx, police said.

The man was on the train, which was stopped in the Pelham Bay Park station, when he was stabbed in the head, back and stomach about 1:45 p.m., according to the cops.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment, police said. The suspect had run off the train and out of the station.

It was not immediately clear what caused the argument that turned violent.

The stabbing caused delays on the 6 line in both directions while police conducted their investigation. Service has since been restored.

-With Vincent Barone